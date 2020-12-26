Book City to review Dilaver Gurer’s “Abd al-Qadir Jilani”

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute plans to review Turkish writer Dilaver Gurer’s book “Abd al-Qadir Jilani” during its weekly session on Tuesday.

Translated by Davud Vafai into Persian, the book has recently been published by the Mola Publishing House in Tehran.

Gurer and Vafai, and Iranian scholars Maryam Hosseini, Maryam Rajabinia and Mahmudreza Esfandiari will deliver speeches during the online session, which will stream live on the institute’s Instagram at 11 am.

The original version of the book was released by Insan Publications in March 2008.

Abd al-Qadir Jilani, a leading Sufi figure of the 12th century, has been touching the lives of people for centuries. He was born on March 23, 1078 in the town of Naif in the northern Iranian region of Gilan, and died in Baghdad on February 21, 1166. He was a Persian Hanbali Sunni jurist and Sufi based in Baghdad. The Qadiriyya Tariqa, a Sufi order, is named after him.

As Gürer describes, Abd al-Qadir Jilani has always been elemental to Islamic culture, history and Islamic sciences through the order he founded, the Qadiriyyah.

Since then, the Sufi views of Abd al-Qadir Jilani and the Qadiriyyah order have functioned as an elaborate part of the fabric of Muslims’ lives, both on material and spiritual planes.

This book is a humble contribution to the history of Sufism as an introduction to the life of this great historical figure, Abd al-Qadir Jilani, his life, his Sufi views and the history of the Qadiriyyah order.

Human beings in every century, every culture and every civilization always listened to the inner call that is in their very nature to seek their Creator and gain His favor, no matter what it takes to achieve this, and they did their utmost to discover the path that leads to Allah both through divine revelation and their own inferences.

As the divine religion preached by all prophets from Adam through the Prophet Muhammad (S), Islam attaches immense importance to the soul and the spiritual capacity of human beings.

Sufism as a science firmly grounded in the Quran and the Sunnah (the life) of Prophet Muhammad (S), evolved and progressed through time like all other Islamic sciences.

Photo: Copies of the Persian translation of Turkish writer Dilaver Gurer’s book “Abd al-Qadir Jilani” by Davud Vafai are on display in a Tehran bookstore.

