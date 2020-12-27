Over 45,000 tons of copper cathode exported to China

TEHRAN- Iran has exported 45,600 tons of copper cathode to China during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20).

The worth of exported copper cathode stood at $292.5 million in the mentioned time span.

Meanwhile, the value of copper cathode exported to China was 6.6 percent of the total worth of Iran’s non-oil export to that country in the first eight months of the present year.

As previously reported, production of copper cathode in Iran increased 7.1 percent during the first eight months of the present year compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Copper cathode output hit 188,900 tons in the first eight months of this year, while the figure was 176,300 tons in the same time span of the past year.

Production of copper cathode, which stood at 250,000 tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), is planned to reach 280,000 tons in the present year.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

