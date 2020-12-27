Iran unchanged in FIVB World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team remained unchanged in the latest FIVB World Ranking published on Sunday.

Iran are eighth in the ranking with 279 points.

Brazil lead the standing with 427 points, followed by Poland (384), the US. (365), Russia (317), Argentina (291), France (291), and Italy (288).

Iran will participate at the 2020 Olympic Games as the Asian champions.

The Persians have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.