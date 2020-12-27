Iraqis rally to mark first anniversary of Soleimani, Muhandis assassinations

TEHRAN – A group of Iraqi people held a rally in Baghdad on Saturday to denounce the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror Commander Qassem Soleimani and his top Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ahead of the first anniversary of the two commanders’ martyrdom.

The rally, which was held in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, was attended by dozens of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their supporters, Press TV reported, citing Iraq’s Shafaq News.

Military vehicles and ambulances were accompanying the demonstrators in support for their protest.

The Iraqi police also closed all the streets leading to the place where protesters from various parts of the capital had gathered together.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that martyred Major General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

General Soleimani was on a peace mission to Iraq that was targeted by the U.S. military. American political analyst Stephen Lendman says “Trump provided no evidence of a Soleimani threat.” Lendman says the claim by Trump that “he acted in self-defense was a bald-faced Big Lie.”

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack. The missile strike shattered the U.S. image as the biggest world power in the world.

ISIS welcomed the assassination of General Soleimani.

Iran has vowed to target whoever had a role in the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani.

“This is a serious message,” IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami said back in September.

In remarks on December 16, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said revenge for the assassination is certain and will be exacted at the right time.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the great funerals that were held for the two commanders, saying the “unforgettable” ceremonies “surprised the arrogant [powers’] soft war generals and served as a first severe slap in the face of the Americans.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said a tougher slap will still await the arrogant powers by defeating them in the software sector through the efforts of revolutionary youth and faithful elite, and by expelling the U.S. forces from the region through the joint efforts of countries that are part of the resistance front.

“Of course, this harsh slap will be separate from the revenge that will be exacted on those who ordered and perpetrated General Soleimani's killing, and this revenge is certain [and will be taken] at the [earliest] possible time,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said General Soleimani’s “historic” martyrdom turned him not only into a national hero for Iranians, but also a hero for the entire Muslim community.

