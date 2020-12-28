Plans for marking General Soleimani’s martyrdom anniversary announced

In a press conference at the Roudaki Hall on Sunday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian elaborated on the details of the ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’s PMU (Popular Mobilization Forces). Amir-Abdollahian is the spokesman of the headquarters tasked to hold the assassination anniversary of the anti-terror commander.