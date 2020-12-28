Markazi province to encourage bird-watching as leisure activity

TEHRAN –Bird-watching as a branch of ecotourism, has a vast potential to be developed and promoted in the central Markazi province, deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

This branch of tourism is popular among nature lovers and ordinary tourists as well as ornithologists and experts, said Seyyed Hassan Hosseini during a visit to Arak’s ornamental birds’ center on Sunday.

Unlike other branches of nature tourism, bird-watching tours are suitable for people with less physical abilities, who could observe the life in nature up close, he explained.

The bird-watching has the potential to become a lucrative sector for the tourism industry, not only in the province but also in the country, however, it has remained unknown to many, the official added.

The world’s rare parrots are bred in Arak’s ornamental birds’ center to preserve endangered species as well as protect endemic species while treating damaged birds and release them into the wild.

Among the breeding species in the center are Green-cheeked Conure, Red-rumped Parrot, Crimson Rosella, Lovebird, Sun Conure, and Spectacled Parrotlet.

So far, 550 bird species have been distinguished and registered across Iran.

Bird-watching, the observation of live birds in their natural habitat, is a popular pastime and scientific sport that developed almost entirely in the 20th century.

The south Caspian Sea retreats are amongst the most famed heavens for birdwatchers in Iran, usually being dominated by its northerly guests until about mid-May when the migration season comes to an end. In a wider scene, the mid-winter population of the migratory birds is estimated to exceed over a million in the whole southern sandy shorelines of the Caspian Sea that spans some 700km.

The northern provinces of Gilan, Golestan, and Mazandaran embrace a variety of freshwater lakes, wetlands, and lagoons, which are the main destinations for traveling pelicans, flamingos, ducks, swans, coots, and some other species.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions. Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan and Vafs are known internationally.

