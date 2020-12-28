Iranian photographers added to global list of Hundred Heroines

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers Fatemeh Behbudi, Shadi Qadirian and Azadeh Akhlaqi have been added to Hundred Heroines, a pioneering list of global women photographers.

Hundred Heroines was initiated by the Royal Photographic Society in 2018 to mark the centenary of the women’s right to vote in the UK by identifying outstanding female photographers from around the globe.

“The initiative increased public awareness of the contribution that women have made in photography and continue to make globally to the medium and to society,” the organizers have said in a statement.

“We can now build on its international success to ensure that women’s voices continue to be heard,” they added.

“Through their work, heroines worldwide are using photography to change perceptions of women by highlighting inequalities, pushing boundaries, tackling taboo subjects, examining difficult social issues and challenging norms,” they stated.

Behbudi has been selected for her collection “Mothers of Patience”, also known as “Waiting Mothers”, which depicts those Iranian mothers who are looking forward to hearing from their sons or other beloved ones who have been missing in action since the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Akhlaqi has been picked for her staged photos on the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Qadirian was added to the list for several collections of her staged photos of Iranian women.



Del Barrett, the founder of Hundred Heroines, has said, “We’re excited by the names on this list, but there’s still so much incredible work which isn’t being recognized. The mission of Hundred Heroines remains vital; it is imperative that our journey continues.”

Photo: A photo from Iranian photographer Fatemeh Behbudi’s series “Mothers of Patience”.

