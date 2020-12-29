Iranian Olympic, Paralympic medal winners’ busts unveiled

TEHRAN – Bust of five Iranian Olympic and Paralympic champions were unveiled on Tuesday at the Hall of Fame in Tehran.

Sports and Youths Minister Masoud Soltanifar and Reza Salehi Amiri, head of National Olympic Committee (NOC), were present at the ceremony.

The bust of Mokhtar Nourafshan, who won four gold medals at the 1988, 1996 and 2000 Paralympic Games in discus and javelin events as well as two silver medals at the 1996 Paralympic Games in discus and shot put and a bronze medal in discus in 2004 Paralympics, was unveiled at the ceremony.

The busts of Jafar Salmasi, the weightlifter who won Iran's first Olympic medal at 1948 Summer Olympics, Abdollah Mojtabavi, 1952 Olympic Games bronze medalist (wrestling), Mohammadali Sanatkaran, 1964 Olympic Games bronze medalist (wrestling) and Askari Mohammadian, two-time silver medalist at the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games in wrestling were also unveiled.

In June, the busts of six Olympic and Paralympic champions, namely Mahmoud Mollaghasemi (wrestling), Ali Mirzaei (weightlifting), Mehdi Yaghoubi (wrestling), Emamali Habibi (wrestling), Mohammad Ebrahim Seifpour (wrestling) and late Siamand Rahaman had been unveiled at the Hall of fame in Tehran.