Agricultural exports increase 20% in 9 months

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s agricultural exports has risen 20 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20) compared to the same period of time in the past year, Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi announced.

Speaking in a parliament open session on Tuesday, Khavazi noted that 6.1 million tons of agricultural products were exported in the mentioned period, 22 percent more than the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

According to the official, some 889,000 tons of horticultural products were exported to foreign destinations in the mentioned nine months, registering a 38 percent rise in terms of weight and a 43 percent increase in terms of value.

He further noted that the agriculture ministry is negotiating with new trade partners including members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to conclude trade agreements to be able to expand the country’s agricultural exports.

Khavazi had earlier said that the agriculture sector accounts for nearly eight percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) which is about $40 billion.

Over 4.3 million people are currently active in various fields of the mentioned sector, according to the minister.

Iran exported over $3.842 billion worth of agricultural products in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), 13 percent more than the previous year’s same period.

The country also exported about 7.104 million tons of agricultural and foodstuff products valued at $5.8 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

In the mentioned period, over 6.941 million tons of agricultural and foodstuff products worth $6.392 billion were also imported into the country.

Watermelons, apples, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and shallots were the top five exported products in the previous year in terms of weight, while in terms of value, pistachios, apples, tomatoes, pistachio kernels, and watermelons were the five major exported items.

EF/MA