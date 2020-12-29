People honor General Soleimani ahead of his martyrdom anniversary

TEHRAN — People around Iran are holding commemoration ceremonies ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, to show their respect to the late commander.

In the city of Qom, a movement called Resistance Youth Front is formed to support the cause of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who defeated the ominous phenomenon of Daesh, Press TV reported.

Also scholars, youths, activists, and resistance movement supporters from countries like Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India attended the ceremony in Qom to tell the world that General Soleimani’s cause will not be forgotten.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes that martyred General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Millions of mourners took to the streets in Ahwaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman – Soleimani’s hometown – to attend the top general’s funeral procession.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

Last month, Iran’s Judiciary announced that it has formed a committee to chase and track down those accused of complicity in the assassination.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, said on Sunday that the list of individuals involved in the assassination of Soleimani has been updated from 45 to 48.

Iran’s Judiciary has added new names to the list of individuals involved in the January assassination, Amir-Abdollahian said.

He said the Judiciary has stepped up efforts to prosecute the individuals who ordered and perpetrated the criminal act, adding that six countries have been given warrants from Iran’s Judiciary so far for the arrest of the culprits.

