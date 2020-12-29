Symphonic poem “The Soldier” released

TEHRAN – “The Soldier”, a symphonic poem produced by the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani, was released on Tuesday.

Arman Mehraban has composed the piece with lyrics by Ali-Mohammad Moaddab. Amir-Hossein Samiei sang the symphonic poem with the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Arash Amini.

A chorus led by Iranian-Armenian maestro Razmik Ohanian also accompanies the orchestra in the symphonic poem, which was composed in five movements named “Motherland”, “Battle”, “Father”, “Allahu Akbar” and “Victory”.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Samiei, who is also the director of the Music and Song Department of the organization, said that their team has spent three months recording the symphonic poem with the collaboration of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

“Due to the fact that our country is the land of poetry, we were determined to create a great work in the form of a symphonic poem,” he added.

He noted that the work has been uploaded on several Iranian platforms for free download to provide the opportunity for everybody to enjoy this work of art.

Milad Erfanpur, the director of the Music Center of the Art Bureau, called “The Soldier” a great recording, “which will become a memorable song,” and added that the collaboration among the centers for producing such a profound composition will continue in the future.

Moaddab also said, “I am really pleased to see this artwork about Commander Soleimani unveiled, and I hope more works are created about him because there still remain many things about him that should be considered in artistic and cultural productions.”

“I saw what great efforts the orchestra and other members of the team made to produce and record the symphonic poem,” he added.

Mehraban said, “Everybody talked about Commander Soleiamni with their own words. Music is my language and I’ve talked about him with music.”

Amini also said, “All people involved in this project had great empathy and dedication, and ‘The Soldier’ will really be unforgettable for me.”

Iran has initiated a great number of cultural programs over the past week to observe the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: A poster for the symphonic poem “The Soldier”.

MMS/YAW