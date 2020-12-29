Tehran center to showcase works by Hassan Ruholamin, painter of Islamic stories

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center plans to hang a collection of paintings by Hassan Ruholamin in an exhibition entitled “Family of Ali (AS)”.

Fourteen paintings by the artist, whose works usually illustrate stories from the history of Islam, have been selected for the exhibit, which will open on Friday.

One of the artworks is “A Battle for Water” portraying Hazrat Abbas (AS), brother of Imam Hussein (AS), who fought a great battle to bring water for his brother’s thirsty children during the Ashura uprising.

“People of the Cloak” is another artwork in the collection. The painting depicts the Prophet Muhammad (S) after the revelation of Ayah al-Tatheer (Verse No.33, the Purification Verse) from Surah Al-Ahzab (No.33) in the Holy Quran whereby God explicitly identified the Prophet’s household (Ahlul Bayt). Thus, the Prophet (S) covered himself and his family with his cloak to determine the members of his family. The people are his daughter Hazrat Fatima (SA), his cousin and son-in-law Ali (AS) and his two grandsons Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS).

The exhibition will also showcase “Monastery of the Monk”, which depicts the meeting of a monk with Khawli ibn Yazid al-Asbahi, a member of Umar ibn Sad’s army, when he was taking the head of Imam Hussein (AS) to Yazid ibn Muawiya, the second caliph of the Umayyad dynasty, after the Ashura event.

Another highlight of the exhibition, which will run for two weeks, will be “The Ascension” that portrays the ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

Ruholamin, 35, was nominated for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year award in 2018 and 2020. However, he failed to win the honor that is presented every year by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

Earlier in October, the Khial Gallery of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute hosted Ruholamin’s exhibit “The Images of the Truthful” for two weeks.

Photo: “The Ascension” by Hassan Ruholamin will be showcased in an exhibition entitled “Family of Ali (AS)” at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

MMS/YAW