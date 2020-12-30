Over 100% output growth achieved in 106 large production units

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy industry, mining and trade minister said that 106 large production units in the country have experienced a growth of over 100 percent in their output since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Saeed Zarandi, the deputy minister for planning affairs, said that during the mentioned time span, 86 large companies have achieved over 50 percent rise in their production, and in general, 335 units have witnessed a growth of over 20 percent.

He said these units are active in different fields including steel, home appliances, and medicine.

The Ministry of Industry regularly announces selected goods that have a high share in the value-added of the industrial sector and monitors the monthly production statistics of these goods, the official noted.

Supporting production units is a major policy of the Iranian government in this Iranian calendar year (begins on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

The acting head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has recently announced that 1,170 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20).

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 19,446 persons.

According to the official, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry was initially planning to revive 1,500 idle units in the current year, but then it revised its programs to revive 2,000 units.

Bringing the mentioned 1,170 units back to the production cycle, the plan for reviving such units in the present year has been completed by 78 percent.

MA/MA