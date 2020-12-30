Iranian musical instruments on display in Beijing 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Iranian musical instruments is underway at the Embassy of Iran in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Examples of 47 different kinds of instruments, including kamancheh, dotar, tombak, santur, naqareh, tar, qanun, qeichak and robab, all of which have been crafted by master instrument makers from Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, are on view at the exhibition.

This is the first exhibit of its kind in China.

An Iranian man visiting the exhibit on the opening day told the China National Radio that Chinese musicians can play Iranian musical instruments because of their similarities to some Chinese instruments. He added that they could even think of joint concerts for the future.

“I had not seen 47 different musical instruments all together in one place. This indicates the rich culture of Iran which can reinforce relations between the two countries,” he said.

“For example, suona, the Chinese double-reed woodwind instrument is something like sorna, a wind instrument resembling bugle, or yangqin, [Chinese stringed instrument of the dulcimer] looks like Iranian santur,” he stated.

The pleasant melodies of these instruments can bring good wishes to the people on the verge of the coming New Year.

Photo: A collection of Iranian musical instruments on view in an exhibition at the Embassy of Iran in Beijing, China.

