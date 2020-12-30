Tehran hosts online meeting on Basel, Stockholm environmental conventions

TEHRAN – The Steering Committee Meeting for the Basel and Stockholm Conventions was held in Tehran on December 22, IRNA reported.

The steering committee is made up of representatives from ministries and agencies in the field of environment and technology.

According to the framework agreement, the regional center of Basel and Stockholm Conventions established as an independent center in the field of training, information exchange, and technology transfer in the management of hazardous waste and other wastes in the country.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the Department of the Environment, the Basel and Stockholm Regional Convention Center, and other representatives via video conference.

In this meeting, the measures taken for the proper management of industrial and hazardous waste, the formation of a regional technical working group, holding regular online meetings with member countries, and examining the possibility of future regional cooperation were discussed.

The first collaboration with the Steering Committee was the development of the National Environmental Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) document.

Basel Convention

The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal, usually known as the Basel Convention, is an international treaty that was designed to reduce the movements of hazardous waste between nations, and specifically to prevent the transfer of hazardous waste from developed to less developed countries (LDCs). It does not, however, address the movement of radioactive waste.

The convention is also intended to minimize the amount and toxicity of wastes generated, to ensure their environmentally sound management as closely as possible to the source of generation, and to assist LDCs in the environmentally sound management of the hazardous and other wastes they generate.

The convention was opened for signature on 22 March 1989 and entered into force on 5 May 1992. As of October 2018, 186 states and the European Union are parties to the convention.

Stockholm Convention

Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants is an international environmental treaty, signed in 2001 and effective from May 2004, that aims to eliminate or restrict the production and use of persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

Key elements of the Convention include the requirement that developed countries provide new and additional financial resources and measures to eliminate production and use of intentionally produced POPs, eliminate unintentionally produced POPs where feasible, and manage and dispose of POPs wastes in an environmentally sound manner. Precaution is exercised throughout the Stockholm Convention, with specific references in the preamble, the objective, and the provision on identifying new POPs.

