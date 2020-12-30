Raymon Media develops mobile game “Shadow of Revenge” on Commander Soleimani

TEHRAN – “Shadow of Revenge”, a mobile game designed on the air and drone battles with the commanding leadership of Qassem Soleimani, has been produced in Iran.

The game has been produced at the Raymon Media Company, an Iranian center for innovation and advancement of computer games, and will be released on January 4.

This game helps revive the name and memoirs of Martyr Soleimani who was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The game is available for cellphones with the Android operating system.

Five advanced drones on different missions will attack the bases of the enemy and the terrorist forces outside the country such as the buildings, the vehicles and infantry forces.

They will be targeted by Iranian drones under the instructions of Commander Soleimani.

The game has been produced in English in 36 stages, with a variety of weapons such as bombs and missiles. The designers have tried to produce a smooth play with a variety of targets to aim and shoot at.

Meanwhile, a computer game depicting the commanding leadership of Soleimani in the battle for breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists has been produced in Iran.

“General in the Shadows” produced at the Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA will be unveiled during a special ceremony in the near future.

“Concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Hajji Qassem Soleimani, we will announce the release of ‘General in the Shadows’, which is an amazing first-person action game showing the events that occurred during the siege of Amerli, and finally Hajji Qassem Soleimani and his heliborne troops step in to break the siege,” MATNA director Mehdi Jafari Jozani has said.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by the ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the command of Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films as well as a number of theatrical and festival programs.

Earlier last week, MATNA announced that it had created an action-adventure game named “Ambassador of Love”, whose producer called it the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project.

“Ambassador of Love” is a third-person action-adventure game that starts with the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi (AS), the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), to Kufa a few days before the Ashura uprising that led to the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions in 680.

Jafari Jozani has compared the game with world-renowned games such as “Gears 5” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

Photo: An image of the mobile game “Shadow of Revenge”.

