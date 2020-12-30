Development projects worth over $375m inaugurated at Imam Khomeini Port

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday inaugurated and commissioned 18 development projects worth 15.788 trillion rials (about $375.9 million) at the southwestern Imam Khomeini Port’s special economic zone.

According to the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the mentioned projects include 10 investment projects implemented by the private sector valued at 10 trillion rials (about $230.1 million) as well as eight civil projects worth 5.788 trillion rials (about $137.81 million) financed by the PMO, IRIB reported.

As reported, four multi-purpose warehouses for storage of goods, storage tanks for oil products, and a mechanized grain loading terminal were among the projects put into operation, while the projects for construction of two production lines for processing edible oil were also commissioned.

Overhaul of some of the port’s berths, overhaul of the port’s internal railway lines, dredging operations of Khoor Mousa access canal, and stabilization of dikes for the berths 1 to 6 as well as providing lighting for the port area were also among the inaugurated civil projects.

Imam Khomeini Port is a seaport at the northwestern end of the Persian Gulf near Ahvaz, the center of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

Opened in 1960 with two berths, the port is Iran’s second-largest operating port after Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Hormozgan province.

Considering its importance in Iran’s trade, the development of Imam Khomeini Port has always been a priority for the Iranian governments.

Earlier this year, PMO Managing Director Mohammad Rastad had said that the port's development projects were progressing positively.

As previously reported, the loading of basic goods at Imam Khomeini Port rose 24 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Over four million tons of basic commodities were loaded at the port and transported to different parts of the country in the three-month period.

EF/MA