Working group proposed to ease UNESCO registration for Bastam complex

TEHRAN – Semnan province is to form a working group to facilitate possible UNESCO registration of the historical complex of Bastam and Kharghan.

“A working group is set to be formed for the global registration of Bastam and Kharghan; a historical complex, which includes monuments attributed to Imamzadeh Mohammad (AS), Bayazid Bastami, and Abolhassan Kharghani,” provincial tourism chief Mehdi Jamal said on Wednesday.

According to UNESCO, the assemblage comprises the complex of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami, the Chief Mosque, the towering dome of Kashaneh and a part of the old wall of the city.

The complex of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami comprises the grave of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami, one of the five elevated Sufis of the world. For the same reason, from the 19th century onward, several important properties have been constructed around it. The oldest property of the complex dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries CE.

AFM/