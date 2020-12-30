Iranian board game promoting national heroes produced 

TEHRAN – An Iranian board game that is promoting 57 Iranian national heroes has been produced.

“Delavar” (“Brave”) designed and developed at A’ala Publications in Tehran can be played by two to ten people in 15 methods.

During the game, gamers learn topics about those personalities who were martyred during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and the war against the ISIS terrorists.

The augmented reality (AR) technology makes it possible that the game can also be played via smartphones. The users can enjoy the game by installing the game app on their smartphones.

AR allows us to see the real-life environment right in front of our eyes; trees swaying in the park, dogs chasing balls, kids playing soccer, with a digital augmentation overlaid on it.

“Delavar” is available with a cover bearing a picture of Commander Qassem Soleimani, IRGC Quds force chief who was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Native historical personalities and events, and contemporary national heroes have been featured in games produced by Iranian game publishers over the past few years.

The Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA plans to release “General in the Shadows” next week.

The computer game depicts the commanding leadership of Soleimani in the battle for breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists in 2014.

MATNA has also created an action-adventure game named “Ambassador of Love”, whose producer called it the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project.

The third-person action-adventure game, which is scheduled to be released in the near future, starts with the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi (AS), the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), to Kufa a few days before the Ashura uprising that led to the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions in 680.

The game also has an Iranian character named Mehran who embarks on a journey from the Iranian city of Rey to visit Muslim ibn Aqil (AS) in Kufa. The story of the game is narrated by Mehran.

Photo: A box of the board game “Delavar”.

