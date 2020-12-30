Kyrgyzstan Ala Archa exhibit honors Iranian photographers

TEHRAN – Several Iranian photographers were honored with awards at the 2nd Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The competition was organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA) in the six categories of Open Monochrome, Open Color, People, Landscape, Nature and Travel.

“Chicken” by Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh won the FIAP Gold Medal in the People section, which also awarded the FPC Trophy to Jamaleddin Teimuri for his “Mr. Good Day”.

In the Open Monochrome category, “Village IV” by Reza Mohammadi received the FPC Trophy. “Sunset” by Erfan Aqababai and “Mysterious Castle” by Amin Maddahian won honorable mentions.

“Village IV” also won the FPC Trophy in the Travel section, which also awarded “Sunset” and “Mysterious Castle” with honorable mentions.

The PC Trophy in the Open Color category went to Shahin Khalaji for “Eyes Like the Sea”.

In the Landscape category Maziar Amini Alashti’s “Reflection” Hossein Mohammad-Hosseinzadeh’s “Foggy Mountain” and Seyyed Mohammad-Javad Sadri’s “Galactic Night” received honorable mentions.

Iran had no winner in the Nature category. Jingru Luo from the U.S. won the FIAP Gold Medal for “WQEWG”, while Peter Zala from Hungary received the PSA Gold Medal for “Evening Bite”.

Yuksel Acikgoz, Yulia Artemyeva and Geza Lennert were the jury members of the exhibition.

A selection of the accepted images is on view during the exhibition, which opened on Wednesday at the Asian Photographers Association in Bishkek.

Several Iranian photographers were among the winners at the 1st Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek.

Saeid Qasemi received the FIAP Gold Medal (Best of Show) for his single photo “Traditional Dyeing” in the Open Color Section, while his other single photo “Offspring of Imam” received an honorable mention in the Landscape Section.

The FIAP Gold Medal in the People Section was awarded to Nahid Toqi-Eshqi for her photo “Look”. Ehsan Jazini’s “Anonymous Martyr” and Babak Mehrafshar’s “Village Girls” received the FIAP Ribbon in this category.

Photo: “Chicken” by Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh won the FIAP Gold Medal in the People section of the 2nd Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Kyrgyzstan.

MMS/YAW