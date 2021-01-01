Quran manuscript inscribed on corn husk unveiled in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – A manuscript of the Holy Quran, which is inscribed on a corn husk, has been unveiled in Dishmok, southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Made by female crafters, the manuscript is written by ink extracted from the walnut hull, provincial tourism chief Majid Safai said on Wednesday.

The project is sponsored by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in collaboration with the Alavi Foundation.

Located 180 kilometers to the provincial capital of Yasuj, Dishmok is known for its Kilim-Mashteh (a kind of hand-woven kilim), which was awarded with the National Seal of Excellence in 2013.

Dishmok historical fortress is also a destination for domestic and foreign travelers. The basement and parts of the fortress date back to the Sassanid era (224–651), while the main building belongs to the Qajar period (1789–1925).

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM

