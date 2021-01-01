Tehran sports complex, cathedral named national heritage

TEHRAN – Shahid Shiroudi Sports Complex (formerly known as Amjadiyeh Stadium), and Saint Sarkis Cathedral along with seven other sites and monuments scattered across Tehran have been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts declared the inscriptions in separate letters to Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, the governor-general of Tehran province, IRNA reported on Friday.

Entrees to the prestigious list also include a restaurant, mansion, public bathhouse, and a bank building in a bid to receive more protection than ever before.

Completed in 1942, the stadium has played host to many sporting, cultural, and national events as well as political meetings. Ever since Iran national football team was formed, they played their home matches in Amjadieh stadium before Azadi Stadium was constructed.

It has also hosted the 1968 AFC Asian Cup finals. The Asian Club Championship was also held in Amjadieh stadium in 1970. The stadium has also been the venue for the AFC Youth Championship 2000.

Built between 1964 and 1970 by Iranian-Armenian architect Eugene Aftandilian, Saint Sarkis Cathedral is one of the largest churches in the country.

This white, twin-spired church was established by an Armenian benefactor in the country, Markar Sarkissian, at his own expenses in memory of his wife, and was named after Saint Sarkis the Warrior.

The cathedral was originally built without interior columns with the hexagonal dome borne just by its walls, but when the danger of the dome falling was seen, four bearing columns were added. The church has a gallery for the choir from which hymns are performed. The church has two belfries with domes on top, one on each side of the entrance hall on the western side. The bells are pulled by electric power. The belfry domes as well as the main dome are decorated with octagonal rods.

Most Iranian Christians are of Armenian descent, but there’s also a sprinkling of Protestants, Assyrians, Catholics, and Orthodox Christians, all of whom have churches in Tehran, most behind large walls in the same district as Sarkis Cathedral.

