Ebrahim Hatamikia, Commander Qassem Soleimani’s favorite filmmaker

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Hatamikia was Commander Qassem Soleimani’s favorite filmmaker as he directly made comments about his dramas “Che” and “Damascus Time”.

“Che” depicting 48 hours of war veteran Mostafa Chamran’s life on August 16 and 17, 1979 when he was sent to command several military operations in the civil war in the Kordestan region, premiered during the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival.

The film won six Cyrstal Simorghs in several categories, including best editor and best actor. However, Hatamikia failed to receive any prize for his direction of or writing the script for the film. He felt as if his film had been ignored by the jury and the organizers.

Moreover, he was criticized for his interpretations of some of the characters in the film, including Chamran.

Meanwhile, in an open letter to Hatamikia, Commander Soleimani called him “art chief” and wrote, “It was a rare opportunity to watch ‘Che’ after such a long time.

“Watching the film, I recalled yesterday’s helplessness of the most perfect Iranian person of the Iranians and the most perfect Islamic person of the Muslims.

“You are among the devoted people who could have an opportunity to portray one out of the thousands of these amazing persons, and today, I cried in recalling the oppression of these forgotten persons.

“Dear brother, don’t be bothered by sarcastic and remonstrant comments and do not think of the mundane simorghs; just continue your work.”

Later on, Commander Soleimani also praised Hatamikia for his drama “Damascus Time” on the atrocities of the ISIS war in Syria.

“I should express my thanks to Mr. Hatamikia for the groundbreaking work and this really amazing movie,” Soleimani had said after watching the film. “By his skills, he has been able to show a small portion of the bitter reality,” he said.

“By watching this film, people can better realize the grave threat against Islam, Shias and all of humanity. This is one of the most highly watchable movies, and it is extremely close to reality,” he noted.

Soleimani had earlier honored Hatamikia in a meeting by presenting him with one of the rings left behind by one of the Iranian soldiers who had been killed in the fight against the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

In his 2016 political drama “The Bodyguard”, Hatamikia also alluded to his deep affection for Soleimani by the makeup he used to make his leading actor – played by Parviz Parastui – resemble the senior commander.

In a message published after Soleimani’s assassination, Hatamikia wrote, “I warmly embraced him many times, and yet, I found myself thirstier at the time of separation.

“Indeed, what decoration suited him perfectly except the honor of martyrdom? But, I ask permission from all martyrs to say that Hajji Qassem Soleiamni needs no title before or after his name. Hajji Qassem Soleimani means all the honorable titles. May his memory be eternal,” added Hatamikia who called himself Soleimani’s small soldier.

Earlier in last September, the Persian news websites had published a report about a deal between Hatamikia and the Owj Arts and Media Organization, which had produced “Damascus Time” and Hatamikia’s latest film “Exodus”, for making a movie on Soleiamni. However, the organization denied any allegations of a deal between director Ebrahim Hatamikia and the family of the commander.



Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani presents filmmaker Ebrahim Hatamikia with a ring during an undated meeting.

