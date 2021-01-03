Aerospace Force chief: Limiting range of Iran’s missiles to 2,000 kilometers not permanent

TEHRAN – Chief of the IRGC Aerospace Force has warned regional Arab countries that Iran will not make a distinction between U.S. military bases and the countries hosting them if Washington starts a war against Iran.

“The U.S. and the Zionist regime have not created security anywhere, and if something happens here and a war breaks out, we will make no distinction between the U.S. base and its host country. Naturally, the very same Arab countries of the region will bear the brunt,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told Al-Manar TV in an interview aired on Saturday.

Advising regional countries working with the U.S. and Israel to rectify their policies, General Hajizadeh also said the IRGC missile power would never be subject to negotiations.

“No (Iranian) official is allowed to negotiate about the missile power. This is our red line,” he asserted, according to Tasnim.

The general also noted that Iran has independently decided to restrict the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers, but such limitation is not eternal.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for whoever fights against the Zionist regime, he said Gaza and Lebanon are at the forefront of the battle and their missile capabilities have been supported by the Islamic Republic.

“Instead of giving a fish or teaching to catch a fish, we taught our allies and friends how to make a hook,” he said, adding that they are now in possession of advanced missile technologies.

The Israeli regime is currently at a “crossroad of fire” coming from Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and other Muslim countries, General Hajizadeh said, adding that the friends of Iran are now equipped with precision-guided missiles instead of simple rockets.

He said these efforts have been made round the clock since years ago after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist regime that Haifa and Tel Aviv will be razed to the ground if Israel makes a mistake.

Hajizadeh also pointed to Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on the U.S. base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq after the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, saying such an attack destroyed the dignity of the U.S.

Commenting on Iran's plans to hit back at the U.S. possible response to Iran's January 2020 retaliatory missile strike, the general said, “We were prepared for the American response. Our missile power was fully on alert. If they had given a response, we would have hit all of their bases from Jordan to Iraq and the Persian Gulf, even all of their warships in the Indian Ocean.”

The January 2020 missile attack on Ain al-Assad military base came in retaliation for Washington's assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

U.S. forces initially reported no casualties, but it later turned out that at least 110 soldiers sustained traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).