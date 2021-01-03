Erbil to host exclusive exhibit of Iranian products in March

TEHRAN- Iran will hold an exclusive exhibition of products in Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, during March 8-11, Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, announced.

He said that according to the TPO’s plans in the field of developing trade cooperation with neighboring countries through holding exhibitions and introducing Iranian products, the exclusive exhibition of Iranian products will be held at the Erbil International Exhibition Center in cooperation with the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil and under the supervision of (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, TPO website published.

This exhibition will host Iranian products in the fields of constructional materials and equipment, steel and other minerals, home appliances, food, detergents and sanitary materials, and industrial machinery and equipment, and the participants will enjoy the support facilities offered by the TPO, the official added.

Piltan went on to say that considering the suitable fields and capacities for exporting to Iraq, it seems that the presence of Iranian manufacturing companies in this exhibition can play an important role in understanding the market as well as familiarizing Iraqi traders and consumers with the products of these companies.

Iran had also held an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Sulaymaniyah in late January 2020.

Having over 500 kilometers of shared borders, Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan can use this capacity to expand their trade relations, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Iraq Naser Behzad said on the sidelines of the exhibit.

He described Sulaimaniyah as the gateway to Iraqi Kurdistan and said: "Due to the stability and security of this region, it is possible to transport goods from this center to other neighboring provinces such as Erbil, Halabja, Diyala and Kirkuk and even other areas of Iraq.”

In December 2019, the heads of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administrations had expressed the two sides’ eagerness for the expansion of bilateral customs cooperation.

They made the remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of a workshop held by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to train 27 employees of Iraqi Kurdistan’s customs administration in Tehran.

A memorandum of understanding was also inked by Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of IRICA, and Samal Abdulrahman Aziz, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administration, in the same day.

MA/MA