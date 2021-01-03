Iranian sports photographer Younes Alishiri dies

TEHRAN – Iranian long-serving sports photographer Younes Alishiri passed away due to lung disease on Sunday.

Alishiri, who was also suffering from Alzheimer's disease, died at the age of 83 in Tehran, capital of Iran.

He was born in Bandar Anzali, north of Iran, and served as a photographer in the country’s newspapers and weeklies for more than 60 years.

Younes Alishiri will be laid to rest on Monday in in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Alishiri’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.