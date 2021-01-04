Iran Oil Show to be held in late January

TEHRAN - The 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show), which was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during January 21-24, Shana reported.

As announced by the Oil Ministry’s news portal, since the pandemic condition has been once again controlled and its second wave is almost contained, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control and the Health Ministry have approved the holding of some events and exhibitions in accordance with health and safety protocols.

Therefore, the Oil Ministry has decided to hold this year’s exhibition, which was previously slated for October 12-15, 2020, in late January.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, in almost all exhibitions held this year only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts have been allowed to participate and visit, so the Oil Show is not an exception too.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

EF/MA