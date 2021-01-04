Persian translator Mohammad Majlesi dies at 87 

TEHRAN – Mohammad Majlesi, an Iranian translator of books by world-renowned novelists such as Victor Hugo, Romain Rolland and Leo Tolstoy, died of natural causes in Isfahan on Sunday. He was 87.

Born in 1933, Majlesi was a graduate of law from the University of Tehran and also a graduate of French literature from the Sorbonne University in Paris.



“Les Misérables” by Hugo, “Chess Story” by Stefan Zweig, “Dreams of the She-Wolf” and “Jamila” by Cengiz Aytmatov, “Jean-Christophe” by Romain Rolland and “A Very Easy Death” by Simone de Beauvoir are among many books translated into Persian by Majlesi.

He translated over 70 major books from French literature into Persian. He was also busy working on a new translation of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” which remained unfinished due to his death.

Majlesi was also the author of the night tales of Iran’s radio.

Photo: Iranian translator Mohammad Majlesi in an undated photo.

