Historical relics discovered in northeastern Iran being documented

TEHRAN – A team of archaeologists and cultural heritage experts have commenced a project to study and document the ancient relics discovered in historical sites in Zaveh, the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province.

More than 1000 pieces of historical pottery, which were kept in “inappropriate conditions” for the past few years, are being organized, studied, and documented, local tourism official Ali Mohammadi said on Sunday.

The project is being carried out by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in collaboration with the Archeology Faculty of Torbat-e Heydarieh University, sponsored by Zaveh Cement Factory, the official added.

So far 90 historical structure has been identified in Zaveh-located 180 kilometers to the provincial capital of Mashhad- of which 20 properties have been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Before the coronavirus puts almost everything on lockdown, the provincial capital of Mashhad played host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe to visit the imposing, massive holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

Almost 40 million Iranian pilgrims and travelers visited the city during the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 19).

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted around the holy shrine. The city has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded.

ABU/AFM

