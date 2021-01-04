Mohammad Vakili named Iran U16 volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Mohammad Vakili was appointed as new head coach of Iran U16 volleyball team on Monday.

Vakili has worked in Iran’s age-group teams (U19, U21 and U23) since 1990. Most of the players who are going to Tokyo Olympic Games have started volleyball under guidance of the long-serving coach.



He had problems with Iran volleyball federation and had said he would not lead the U16 team but it seems they have buried the hatchet.



Vakili won the title with Iran at the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship in Bahrain.