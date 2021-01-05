Qatar emir heads to Saudi Arabia for Persian Gulf summit

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani headed to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state media said, for a Persian Gulf Arab summit that is expected to see formal agreement towards ending a dispute that has seen Riyadh and its allies boycott Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim’s participation comes after Kuwait’s foreign minister announced late on Monday that Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace, as well as its land and sea border, with Qatar, paving the way for a deal towards resolving the Persian Gulf crisis.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt accused Qatar, among other things, of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran, and severed economic and diplomatic ties. They also imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.