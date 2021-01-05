David Luscombe’s “Medieval Thought” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of David Luscombe’s “Medieval Thought” has recently been published by SAMT, an Iranian publisher that provides books for university students.

The book has been translated into Persian by Meisam Sefidkhosh.

The Middle Ages span a period of well over a millennium: from the emperor Constantine’s Christian conversion in 312 to the early sixteenth century.

Luscombe’s clear and accessible history of medieval thought steers a clear path through this long period, beginning with the three greatest influences on medieval philosophy: Augustine, Boethius and Pseudo-Denis, and focusing on Abelard, Anselm, Aquinas, Ockham, Duns Scotus and Eckhart among others in the twelfth to fifteenth centuries.

Medieval philosophy is widely regarded as having a theological and religious orientation, but more recently attention has been given to the early study of logic, language and the philosophy of science. This history, therefore, gives a fascinating insight into medieval views on aspects such as astronomy, materialism, perception and the nature of the soul, as well as of God.

Luscombe is a professor in the Department of History at the University of Sheffield.

He received his B.A. degree with Firsts in both Parts of the Historical Tripos in the University of Cambridge in 1959. He earned his Ph.D. in Cambridge in 1964. He was a fellow of King’s College, Cambridge in 1962-64 and a fellow of Churchill College, Cambridge in 1964-72.

In 1972, he became a professor of medieval history at the University of Sheffield. From 1995 to 2000 he was Leverhulme personal research professor of medieval history and was later a research professor of medieval history until the end of September 2003 when retirement was required under the University’s Statute. He has a degree in LittD from the University of Cambridge and of LittD honoris causa from the University of Sheffield.

He was elected a fellow of the British Academy in 1986. He has held visiting appointments in the University of Connecticut and All Souls College, Oxford and he has been the British Academy Exchange Visitor in Canada and in Japan.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of David Luscombe’s book “Medieval Thought”.

