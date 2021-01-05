POGC installs new SPM to boost South Pars condensate exports

TEHRAN – Iran’s Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the country’s giant South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, has installed a second single-point-mooring (SPM) system at Site 2 of the mentioned field to facilitate gas condensate exports from the region.

According to the POGC office of Public Relations, this SPM, with a loading capacity of 7,000 cubic meters per hour of gas condensate, was installed by the Sea Master Vessel in its designated place in the Persian Gulf waters on Monday.

With the installation of this new SPM system, the construction and quality tests of which were carried out by a foreign company and was delivered to Iran in May 2020, the loading capacity of the gas condensate at the South Pars phases will increase significantly.

Currently, the gas condensate produced at Pars 2 region is sent through a subsea pipeline to the SPM No. 1 of the South Pars Phase 12 to be loaded for exports, and the second SPM is also going to be connected to the site by a 36-inch subsea pipeline with a length of 6.8 kilometers.

The new SPM is also intended to increase the operational flexibility for gas condensate exports by making POGC able to carry out periodic facility repairs on both SPM systems, and will also prevent the deterioration of condensate measuring and loading equipment by balancing the operational loads between the two systems.

In late December 2020, Iran inaugurated its strategic gas condensate storage facilities in the South Pars region in a move to boost the storage and exports of the mentioned commodity.

With a nominal capacity of 640,000 cubic meters (four million barrels), the mentioned storage facilities and gas condensate measuring stations have been constructed to store gas condensate produced by South Pars refineries.

The mentioned storages are able to supply 480,000 barrels of gas condensate to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery on a daily basis and also are able to send gas condensate to the mentioned SPM systems via pipelines.

