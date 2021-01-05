Ali Karimi joins Al Duhail

TEHRAN – Iranian football midfielder Ali Karimi joined Qatari giants Al Duhail.

The Qatar Stars League parted company with Iranian winger Ramin Rezaeian last week.

The 26-year-old- player has signed for Al Duhail on loan from Qatar SC until the end of the season.

Qatar SC have recently hired former Persepolis midfielder Bashar Resan.

Esteghlal football team had shown interest in signing their former player but he opted to join Al Duhail.