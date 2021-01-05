Iran to unveil stamp in honor of legendary wrestler Takhti

TEHRAN - Iranian Wrestling Federation secretary general Jalal Askari has announced that legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti’s new stamp will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The stamp will be released to honor the 53rd death anniversary of Takhti, Askari said.

“Due to coronavirus restrictions, the fans are not allowed to participate in the anniversary at the Ebn-e Babvieh Cemetery in southern Tehran, but the federation’s officials will attend the ceremony,” he said.

Takhti won the gold medal in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, defeating Boris Kulayev from Soviet Union in the final match.

He also claimed two Olympics silver medals in 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome.

Takhti won two World Championships gold medals in 1959 Tehran and 1961 Yokohama.

The freestyle wrestler also seized a gold medal in the 1958 Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan.

Takhti is the most famous wrestler in Iranian history. The legend was known for his chivalry and sportsmanship and continues to symbolize the essence of sports to the Iranian people.