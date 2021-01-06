Iran commemorates 53rd anniversary of legendary wrestler Takhti

TEJRAN – Iran wrestling federation commemorated the 53rd death anniversary of legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti on Wednesday.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the fans were not allowed to attend the anniversary at the Ebn-e Babvieh Cemetery in southern Tehran.

Furthermore, a new commemorative postage stamp was unveiled coinciding with the Takhti’s 53rd anniversary at the Khane Koshti (Wrestling House) with participation of head of wrestling federation, Alireza Dabir, and Ramezanali Sobhanifar, Managing Director of National Post Company.

Takhti won the gold medal in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, defeating Boris Kulayev from Soviet Union in the final match.

He also claimed two Olympics silver medals in 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome.

Takhti won two World Championships gold medals in 1959 Tehran and 1961 Yokohama.

The freestyle wrestler also seized a gold medal in the 1958 Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan.

Takhti is the most famous wrestler in Iranian history. The legend was known for his chivalry and sportsmanship and continues to symbolize the essence of sports to the Iranian people.