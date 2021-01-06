“Manifestation of Simorgh” will reflect ideals of Commander Soleimani: artist

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Habibollah Sadeqi said on Tuesday that his painting project, “A Requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh”, will be representative of the ideals and thoughts of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking during the launching ceremony of the project at the Khial Gallery of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, he said that the project will also narrate the concepts derived from the resistance, bravery and martyrdom of the commander.

During this project, Sadeqi plans to create four paintings, each one measuring 2.5x2 meters.

The Iranian Academy of Arts acting director Alireza Esmaeili who was visited Sadeqi on Tuesday praised him for creating such a big project in honor of a great man on his first martyrdom anniversary.

“He has chosen the title ‘A Requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh’, which properly indicates the high status of Commander Soleimani among the nation. He was both the hero of our nation and the hero of the other Muslim nations,” he said.

Pointing to the symbols used in the painting project, he added, “Art is the most influential media to promote the ideals and thoughts of the commander. In some parts of the paintings, the arrogant and terrorist natures of the U.S. government and ISIS have been depicted well, while in other parts the bravery of the Iranian soldiers during the Iran-Iraq war has been highlighted.”

For his part, Sadeqi also said that the project begins with a monster, which swallows man, then depicts the sufferings of the American Black nation, and the Iraqi invasion of Iran during the 1980s.

“It goes on with national heroes such as Arash and Rustam in Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and continues with the failure of Zahhak. The painting will go through the hearts of Ferdowsi and Rumi and reaches the ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (S),” he described.

The Iranian soldiers who fight against the enemy will also be highlighted in the project, he said.

“The duty of art and those who pay due attention to idealistic art is to narrate the thoughts of this great martyr,” he added.

Iranian prisoners of war in Iraq, the fall of ISIS and the battle between the Iranian forces and the enemy as well as the kindness of Commander Soleimani to the children of martyrs will also be featured in the project.

The project has been initiated with contributions from the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran and the Iranian Academy of Arts.

Photo: Iranian artist Habibollah Sadeqi elaborates on his painting project “A Requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh” at Khial Gallery in Tehran on January 5, 2021.

