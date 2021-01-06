“The Metapsychology of Christopher Bollas” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Metapsychology of Christopher Bollas” by Sarah Nettleton has recently been published by Arjmand Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mansur Valibeigi and Nayyereh Ahmadi.

“The Metapsychology of Christopher Bollas” is an introduction that explores Bollas’s extraordinarily wide contribution to contemporary psychoanalysis. The book aims to introduce and explain the fundamentals of Bollas’s theory of the mind in a systematic way, addressing many of the questions that commonly arise when people approach his work.

Through chapters on topics such as the receptive subject, the creative unconscious and the implications of Bollas’s metapsychology for the technique of free association, the book enables the reader to acquire an understanding of his unique psychoanalytic language, to grasp the conceptual building blocks of his thinking and how these interrelate, and to appreciate the theoretical and clinical coherence of his thinking.

“The Metapsychology of Christopher Bollas: An Introduction” can be of use to psychoanalysts, psychotherapists and counsellors, as well as psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers wishing to explore the applications of psychoanalytic thinking to their practice. It can be of great value to trainees in these disciplines, as well as to postgraduate students and academics interested in contemporary psychoanalysis.

Nettleton is a psychoanalyst in London. Originally a piano accompanist, she has written on music and the internal world and on the psychodynamics of musical giftedness. For the past ten years she has taught seminars on the work of Christopher Bollas extensively in the UK, and in Norway, France, America and Turkey.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Sarah Nettleton’s “The Metapsychology of Christopher Bollas”.

