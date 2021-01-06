Sequel to Iranian graphic novel “Arshia” comes out in London

TEHRAN – A sequel to Iranian writer Ashkan Rahgozar’s “Arshia” was released in London on Monday.

Published by Markosia, a leading UK publisher of graphic novels and comic books, “Arshia 2” is being offered by several international E-commerce companies, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“Arshia 1” is the story of a mysterious character born completely out of the writer’s fiction. Nevertheless, the relation of this character with the Shahnameh (The Book of Kings) and ancient Iranian mythologies is quite notable as Arshia, along with the main characters, is one of the most influential and important characters in the graphic novel series “Jamshid” and the animated movie “The Last Fiction”, both of which are loose adaptations of stories from the Shahnameh.

The young protagonist starts his life during the rule of Tahmures, father of Jamshid, and his life comes to a close during the reign of Afaridun with the defeat of Zahak. Throughout this collection of graphic novels, the mystery around Arshia’s long life is uncovered, and the number of secrets that have turned him into a mysterious character are revealed.

In “Arshia 2”, Arshia, after making a deal with Sawool, the giant of carnage, discloses the hideout of Ahriman to Tahmures.

However, the curse of the Sawool ensnares the people, and they expel Arshia from Taham Jam, blaming him for becoming a complicit of the giants.

Arshia, who has acquired a great amount of knowledge from Sawool, decides to leave Taham Jam and find Tahmures.

Nonetheless, on this perilous journey, he comes face to face with Ahriman himself, a meeting that puts his life through tumults once again.

The book has been illustrated by Rasul Rezaiju and Tina Aqajani.

Markosia released “Arshia 1” in November. The original Persian version of the book series was published by Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation studio in Tehran that produced the acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction” directed by Rahgozar.

“Arshia” is appropriate for all age groups, Hoorakhsh announced in 2019 when the Persian version of the book came out.

Earlier Markosia published Rahgozar’s graphic novel series “Jamshid”, which includes four books.

Photo: Front cover of the English version of Ashkan Rahgozar’s graphic novel “Arshia 2”.

