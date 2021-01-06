IRGC chief: Iran adamant on security of Persian Gulf 

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, said on Wednesday that Iran is quite firm on the security of the Persian Gulf and advised the enemies not to make a miscalculation because Iran’s armed forces have upgraded their military tactics.

“We have rolled up our sleeves for the security of Persian Gulf,” the IRGC chief said as he inaugurated a hospital in Assaluyeh on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

Salami said, “Our will is indefatigable.”

He went on to say that the “anger” of the protectors of territorial waters cannot be contained and the enemy should submit to their will because “their finger is on the trigger”.

General Salami also said in the same way that IRGC forces are standing against the enemy they are also active in doing infrastructure projects.

