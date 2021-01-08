Pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies Biden’s win

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was certifying the Electoral College's votes for Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

It took several hours for the Capitol to be secured. Vice President Mike Pence was moved to a safe location.

This was the first time the U.S. Capitol was breached since the British attacked and burned the building in 1814.

Police officer dies from injuries sustained in Capitol riot

Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol police officer, has died from injuries sustained after supporters of Donald Trump forced their way into the building.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” police said in a statement announcing his death late on Thursday.

Four more White House advisers quit: Reuters

Reuters news agency is reporting that four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned.

A senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the officials who stepped down on Thursday were: Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defense policy; Anthony Ruggiero, senior director for weapons of mass destruction; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs.