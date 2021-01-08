Pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capital as Congress certifies Biden's win

A mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday while cheering U.S. president’s claims of election fraud and disrupting the tally of Electoral College votes.

The crowds clashed with law enforcement before getting into the building room by room.

In a short speech from Delaware, Biden said the unprecedented chaos in and around the capitol building “must end now.”

Trump posted a video to Twitter addressing the chaos. In the video, he holds on to the false notion that the election was stolen.

Twitter and Facebook first began restricting engagement with the video, later removing it altogether.

One woman and two men suffered "medical emergencies" during the anarchy and have subsequently died

Another woman, named Ashli Babbitt, a former U.S. Air Force member from California, was shot and killed during a standoff inside the Capitol between law enforcement and protesters