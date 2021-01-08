“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” published in 12 countries 

TEHRAN – “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”, a book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Qassem Soleimani through his discourses and memories, has been published in 12 countries.

The book originally was written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian.

Published by Khate Moqaddam Publications, the Persian version was introduced during a meeting at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) in November, 2020.

The book has been published in Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, and will be published in France and Afghanistan in the near future.

The countries of Senegal, Chad and Nigeria have received the e-book versions of the book.



The director of publications Hojjatoleslam Hadi Shirazi has said that the book has also been translated into French.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Author Ali Shirazi was a close friend of Soleimani, and has tried to write the book based on words, memoirs and thoughts of the commander.

“To explain about the school of Martyr Soleimani, we need to know the school of Islam first,” Shirazi wrote in a preface to the book.

“Next, we should go after the school of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Imams and learn more about the school of Imam Hussein (AS). That is when the characteristics of the school of Imam Khomeini will be clarified, and with the knowledge about the school of Imam Khomeini, the characteristics of the school of Martyr Soleimani can be explained,” he added.

However, to explain all these is not possible in the book, and the writer has tried to take a glance at the school of Islam and Imam Hussein (AS), and explain more about the school of Imam Khomeini, and compare them with those of Martyr Soleimani.

The book contains only part of the characteristics of the school of Soleimani followed by the words of the martyr and the points of view of others.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi.

