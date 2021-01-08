What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Atashzad Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Azarafruz Karimi.

The exhibit titled “Free” will run until January 13 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

Painting

* Paintings by Faraz Nassersharif are on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until January 20 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mojtaba Tabatabai is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until January 19 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Mohsen Gallery is showcasing paintings by Amir Mobed in an exhibition entitled “Praising the Tool”.

The exhibit runs until January 27 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Samira Darya, Meisam Nijadrasuli, Kamal Tabatabai, Pejman Rahimizade, Afshin Baqeri, Keivan Asgari and Masud Amani is underway at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Far, Close” runs until January 17 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Painting/drawing/print

* Negar Mortazavizadeh is hanging her latest paintings along with a number of her drawings and prints in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Landless” will continue until January 19 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Multimedia

* A large collection of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Hilda Nejat-Halim Farrokh Tusi, Nasser Khesali, Marjan Sharifi, Reza Barati and Fatemeh Bayati, is on display in an exhibition at Sa Gallery.

The exhibit named “Distance” will continue until January 13 at the gallery located at No. 134, 8th Bustan off Pasdaran Ave.

* A group of artists, including Frabod Morshedzadeh, Amin Rostamizadeh, Samaneh Motallebi, Mostafa Khosravi, Baran Ahmadi-Rad and Foad Bonakdar, is hanging the latest artworks in various media an exhibition at A Gallery.

The exhibit named “Stony Place” runs until January 25 at the gallery located at 7 Ardeshir Arshad Alley, Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Artworks from various media by Farhad Zare’, Elnaz Shahpasandi, Amir Safai, Rosa Piruznia, Sahar Beigi, Sepideh Jamali and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 13 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Fatemeh Yazdani, Saeid Nabatian, Fatemeh Latifi, Sahar Qazvini, Nurollah Habibi, and Sara Olfati, is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 12 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

