POGC develops WIMS system to manage South Pars fields

TEHRAN - Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, has developed and implemented a Well Integrity Management System (WIMS) to ensure safe and stable gas production from the field.

According to the POGC Office of Public Relations, this system has been developed and implemented in order to reduce the risk of produced fluids flowing into the environment outside the well or to prevent the inflow of non-reservoir fluids into the wells.

This system can be considered the Oil Ministry’s first integrated well management system, which has been developed and implemented after three years of hard work, an official with the POGC said.

“Currently, all the active wells at South Pars gas field as well as the wells of other hydrocarbon fields, including Kish, Golshan, and Belal fields, which will be developed in the future, are covered in this system, “Mohammad Ayuman said.

Underlining the importance of implementing this system, the official said: “Production wells are the most important physical assets in the South Pars upstream sector and the well integration management system is a big step to change traditional well management procedures to a modern and knowledge-based approach.”

Mentioning the process of developing this system, Ayuman said first, a list of all existing international standards in this field was prepared and after studying and reviewing all the mentioned documents the first version of the system’s regulatory basis was prepared and finalized after two years of expert work within the framework of laws and regulations of the Oil Ministry and other national regulations.

He further emphasized the significant role of this system in the future planning of the field’s overhaul operations and for prioritization of repair projects and said: "With this system going operational, operation processes are being carried out more comprehensively and this will be very effective for ensuring safe and sustainable production.”

As Iran’s major natural gas reserve, the South Pars gas field, which the country shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA