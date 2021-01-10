“Faulkner in the University” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “Faulkner in the University” by Frederick L. Gwynn and Joseph L. Blotner has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Markaz Publications is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Ahad Aliqolian.

The material collected in this book offers testimony to some fascinating exchanges between the author and his public, and makes up one of the few sourcebooks available on Faulkner’s personal views.

As an American novelist and short-story writer, William Faulkner (1897-1962) was awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize for Literature.

In 1940, he published the first volume of his “Snopes” trilogy, “The Hamlet”, to be followed by two volumes, “The Town” and “The Mansion”, all of them tracing the rise of the insidious Snopes family to positions of power and wealth in the community. “The Reivers”, his last and most humorous work, with great many similarities to Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn”, appeared in 1962, the year of Faulkner’s death.

In 1957 and 1958, Faulkner was a writer-in-residence at the University of Virginia. During that time he held 37 conferences and answered over two thousand questions on a wide range of concerns, from exegetic problems in his novels to the role of the writer in modern society.

Almost every word uttered during these exchanges was recorded on tape, and the result is the classic “Faulkner in the University”, originally published in 1959.



The writer himself commented, “These are questions answered without rehearsal or preparation, by a man old enough in the craft of the human heart to have learned that there are no definitive answers to anything, yet still young enough in spirit to believe that truth may still be found provided one seeks enough, tests and discards, and still tries again.”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Faulkner in the University”.

