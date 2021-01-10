IRAN PLAST expo to be held in early February

TEHRAN - The 14th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) of Iran is going to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground during February 7-10, Shana reported.

As reported, since the pandemic condition has been once again controlled and its second wave is almost contained, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control and the Health Ministry have approved the holding of the IRAN PLAST exhibition in accordance with health and safety protocols.

IRAN PLAST is a platform to make connections between the petrochemical industry and enterprises, while flourishing downstream industries, according to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi.

The strong presence of knowledge-based companies and startups in this event is one of its prominent features which has been achieved as the result of the high attention and support by the Oil Ministry to these companies over the past few years.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, in almost all exhibitions held this year only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts have been allowed to participate and visit.

