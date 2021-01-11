Susan Schwake’s “3D Art Lab for Kids” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Susan Schwake’s “3D Art Lab for Kids: 32 Hands-on Adventures in Sculpture and Mixed Media” has recently been published by Vijeh-Nashr Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Jamal Akrami and Mina Mani.

The book encourages an artistic spirit in children with 36 kid-friendly fine art projects in paper, clay, textiles, sculpture and jewelry. Each project is inspired by the work of a prominent artist and is illustrated with step-by-step color photographs of the process as well as finished samples and variations.

Colorful photos illustrate how different people using the same lesson will yield different results, exemplifying the way the lesson brings out each artist’s personal style. On-site visits to the studios of an established potter, metalsmith, jeweler and sculptor illustrate first-hand accounts of their creative processes.

“3D Art Lab for Kids” is the perfect book for creative families, friends and community groups, and works as lesson plans for both experienced and new art teachers. Children of all ages and experience levels can be guided by adults and will enjoy these engaging exercises.

The popular series “Lab for Kids” features a growing list of books that share hands-on activities and projects on a wide host of topics, including art, astronomy, clay, geology, math and even how to create your own circus, all authored by established experts in their fields.

Each lab contains a complete materials list, clear step-by-step photographs of the process, as well as finished samples. The labs can be used as singular projects or as part of a yearlong curriculum of experiential learning. The activities are open-ended, and designed to be explored over and over, often with different results. Geared toward being taught or guided by adults, they are enriching for a range of ages and skill levels.

Schwake is an artist, art educator, author and curator. Her passion for teaching art for more than 20 years has found her working in many diverse settings, as well as her own art school, which operates in conjunction with their gallery and design firm in New Hampshire, called Artstream.

Susan exhibits her own artwork in galleries in the United States and Europe. To date, she has curated over 100 compelling contemporary exhibitions in her own gallery with hundreds of national and international artists’ work. Susan has worked with many corporations installing original artwork from the gallery’s stable of artists.

In keeping with her passion for art and teaching, Susan has offered, and continues to offer, workshops and programs to parents, teachers at universities, art studios, community organization, public and private schools, and most recently online with e-courses in teacher training, painting, printmaking and mixed media.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Susan Schwake’s “3D Art Lab for Kids”.

