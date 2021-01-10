Museum of Luminaries unveils wax effigy of Commander Qassem Soleimani 

TEHRAN – A wax effigy of Commander Qassem Soleimani was unveiled at the Museum of Luminaries at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Saturday evening.

A large number of artists and cultural figures and Martyr Soleimani’s family attended the unveiling ceremony of the statute created by Hamid Lankarani.

Sirus Moqaddam, director of the popular TV series “Paytakht” delivered a speech during the ceremony and spoke about a consultation he held with Soleimani to make the fifth season of the series that in its final episodes revolves around the ISIS terrorists.

“I had expected to visit with a strict commander who was unfamiliar with artistic issues, however, I changed my mind about him in the early moments of our meeting,” Moqaddam said.

“Due to the fact that the story of the series was about the ISIS terrorists, we found his guidance on the series really helpful,” he added.

“He told me that his comrades have a hard time fighting the ISIS terrorists, and watching recordings of ‘Paytakht’ in their spare time is their sole entertainment that makes them happy,” he stated.

The ceremony went on with a brief speech by poet Afshin Ala, whose book “Sarbaznameh” (“Book of Soldiers”) on Commander Soleimani was released last week.

“I suppose that the long versified story is the least that I could do about our hero and mujahid, who awakened humankind of the modern world again,” he said.

A music video by actor and singer Amiryal Arjmand was screened during the ceremony.

In addition, actor Dariush Arjmand also delivered a speech, expressing his regret that it is a pity that Martyr Soleimani could not do his salat at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The artists and cultural figures posed for photos with the effigy of Soleimani and his family at the end of the ceremony.

Wax effigies of physician and philosopher Avicenna (980–1037 CE), prominent painter Mahmud Farshchian and many other Iranian cultural figures created by Lankarani are on display at the Museum of Luminaries.

Photo: Actors pose for a selfie with Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s family and an effigy of the commander at the Museum of Luminaries at Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 9, 2021. (Mehr/Fatemeh Aali)

