Assessment of Ardebil completed as touristic city

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has completed a comprehensive assessment of Ardebil as a touristic city, the tourism minister announced on Sunday.

The evaluation was conducted under the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is being developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Ardebil is the first Iranian city that is completely evaluated as a touristic city, the tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

“Ardabil was evaluated as the first tourist city in the country… and the evaluation document of this city will soon be awarded to its municipality, and the general directorate of the cultural heritage of this province in a ceremony.”

Experts say this comprehensive plan will serve as a roadmap to guide tourists from all over the globe to achieve a sustainable and competitive tourism market.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

AFM/